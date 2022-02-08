RPD: New officer wellness program provides anonymous help within department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Chief says officers are under a lot of stress in these times. The reasons, range from staffing shortages, COVID-19 and a record-breaking homicide count.

But a new program aims to help officers through it, in a way that’s never been done before.

“The idea is it’s an employee assistance program-plus,” said Chief David Smith.

“For many years we’ve had an employee assistance program, which has been good but it hasn’t been tailored to law enforcement,” he said.

The new officer wellness unit offers anonymous help to officers, from other trained officers. The assistance can range from mental health, to physical wellbeing – to even family dynamics.

It starts with an app, called Cortico.

The officer takes an assessment, and is connected to another trained officer, who assists them in getting them help that’s tailored just for them.

The process, is all anonymous.

“It gives some shelter to the person taking it, like, ‘hey I took this self exam, it’s saying I should get family therapy,’ they can message back privately,” said Commander Jeff Lafave.

Matthew Carpenter and Ebony Brown make up a team of 20 officers who will be fully trained in just a few weeks.

Both say the shared experiences make this help feel authentic.

“Trauma is huge. Officers are about five times more likely to suffer from depression, five times more likely to suffer from anxiety, five times more likely to suffer from PTSD,” said Carpenter.

“You know being a female officer,” said Brown. “You want to be the first one at everything because you never want to be perceived as weak.”

And with the goal of improving overall wellness and happiness, comes another long-term goal: attract new members to an industry that’s struggling with staffing, and keep the current ones.

“Matter of fact, from day one in the academy, we’re going to teach you about wellness, we’re going to teach you how to care for yourself,” said Lafave.

“Unless you have ability to self-assess, it doesn’t really ring home to a lot of folks, they just keep going the way they’re going, sometimes before its too late,” said Chief Smith.

Officers say the department as a whole has shown interest in the program, with over 200 responses to a survey.

The program is set to launch in March.

The goal is to have the entire department trained in trauma and officer wellness by the summer.