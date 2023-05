ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large group of young people were involved in fights leaving the Rochester Lilac Festival Friday night, according to police.

The Rochester Police Department said an estimated 300 juveniles “refused to disperse from the area” shortly after 9:00 p.m. The group did eventually break up after roughly a half hour without causing any other incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

