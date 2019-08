JULY PRECIPITATION: 2.64"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.58"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:03 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

A beautiful end to the weekend with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. The clouds and few sprinkles because of a weak front this morning are well to the south and we are cashing in on some more dry air from the north. Clear skies tonight will drop temperatures down close to the dew point in the mid 50s. Expect the work week to continue on with nice weather as high pressure continues to rule for Monday. Highs climb into a seasonal lower 80s.We will start to turn a bit more unsettled as we get through the middle half of the week. A digging jet stream aloft will start to edge out surface high pressure and some shower and storm activity is likely for Tuesday. You'll notice a bit of an increase in humidity as well. These storms will be sporadic across Western New York along a weak frontal boundary. As the unstable airmass lingers over the Northeast there will be another round of showers and storms through Wednesday, although there will be a chance we could see them anytime from late morning into the afternoon and evening. It's a bit far out now, but if these are slow movers there could be a minor flash flood threat.A legitimate cold front crosses the region Thursday that will bring one more threat for showers and thunderstorms. This will be the day there could be a minor severe threat to keep our eyes out for some flash flood concern or gusty wind from storms. It will also make way for a pretty significant cold blast of air going into next weekend. There is pretty high confidence that we'll swing down below average for at least Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 70s and mostly clear skies.