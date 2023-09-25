ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders announced the re-opening of the Lincoln Branch Library in the Joseph Avenue neighborhood Monday.

The library —which serves over 30,000 people— closed about a year ago for renovations.

Now the building boasts a business center equipped with free fax and notary services, and a dedicated children’s space which features a toy library. The library also features the region’s largest collection of Spanish language materials.

All of this, officials say, will have a major impact on the well-being of community members.

“The Northeast district only has one library. It’s this library,” City Councilmember Michael Patterson said. “I am so happy and proud that we have this library, that this is the first new library of the 21st century, that we are re-imagining libraries, that we are doing amazing things with them.”

The library will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.