BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — With the help of a care team of more than 250 URMC staff members, and an anonymous donor, a Rochester woman was recently gifted a heart and kidney to save her life.

The dual organ transplant took place in October. As a fairly rare procedure, it comes amid a shortage of donated organs nationwide and locally.

Ashley Cuylear was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, an autoimmune disease which causes the body to attack its own organs, typically beginning with the kidneys and heart.

After extensive treatment including dialysis, Cuylear ultimately joined a waiting list for a new kidney.

Last fall, and 10 years later, her condition grew worse.

“That’s when we needed to figure out what to do next, and it was very surprising,” said Cuylear.

Cuylear would need a kidney and​ heart transplant. After eight weeks of waiting for those organs, both were donated to her.

URMC staff describe the procedure as lengthy, over 14 hours, and with a few hundred clinical and support staff aiding in her care.

“They were encouraging me every day and just letting me know that we can’t just think about the future. We have to go day by day and just take time, so that everything was right,” said Cuylear.

Because of this donation, Cuylear can continue pursuing her dreams of a nursing career and providing a good life for her daughter.

According to URMC, more than 500 people are waiting for a new kidney or heart among other organs at Strong Memorial Hospital. Staff there underscore the importance of becoming an organ donor.

“I think we can all say this is why we’re here and why we do what we do,” said Jennifer Anolik, rheumatologist and member of the Lupus Clinic at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“It’s making people aware that this is the greatest gift they can give. And, for families, who in this time of grief can find some meaning in their loved ones death,” said Dr. Igor Gosev, heart transplant surgeon at Strong Memorial Hospital.

For Cuylear, this was a life-saving measure done here at home, as Strong Memorial Hospital is the only facility in upstate New York to conduct liver and heart transplants. It’s something Cuylear says was a vital step in her journey.

Anyone 16 and older interested in becoming an organ donor can do so online or at the DMV.