ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who drowned in Lake Ontario Saturday has been identified as Deanna Melvin, 20, of Rochester.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, bystanders called police around 2:07 p.m. when they saw Melvin and a 28-year-old man struggling in the water near Chimney Bluffs State Park.

Investigators said bystanders ran into the water and secured the man with a lifejacket, then pulled him to shore. Others dove into the water in the area in an attempt to find Melvin, but were unsuccessful. Dive teams later found her under the water in the same general area.

Police determined six people rented a pontoon boat and anchored offshore, along with several other boats, near Chimney Bluff State Park. They said two of the people involved likely had “minimal swimming experience,” and may have had trouble with the waves on the lake that day.