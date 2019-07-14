Rochester will not participate in ICE raids

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are being called inhumane by protestors in the Rochester and city officials said they will not participate in any way.

Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs agents are expected to raid homes of undocumented immigrants. The raids are happening in at least 10 cities, Rochester not being one of them.

Immigrants make up just over 10% over the Rochester population, according to a 2016 state study.

Some of those immigrants work in farms in the Rochester area. Rochester is a sanctuary city, and has shown support of immigrant communities. City officials have said they will not participate in the upcoming raids

“We’re not going to violate federal law but we’re not going to aid or abide what we see as the abuse of our immigrant community, we value them and what they bring to our community,” said Justin Roj, Director of the Rochester Bureau of Communications.

The ICE operation that will begin this Sunday is taking place in at least 10 major cities. Targeting over 2,000 immigrants who the government says are here illegally.

President Donald Trump had this to say about the raids.

“They’re gonna take people out and they are going to take people back to their countries or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison or put them in prison in the countries they came from,” said President Trump.

Some people here are supportive of immigrants in the area. They say immigrants add to the community and claim the raids are invasive and inhumane.

“Some of it’s based on some of our own foreign policy. And we should really spread the word on how people should know their rights if ICE comes knocking on their door,” said Courtney Miller, a protestor.

“It’s just another way to push out and put fear in people who have found a life here and who have found kindness and hope and love and compassion in this country,” said Ashley Attisano, a protestor.

One person told me the raids also affects people living here legally

“It’s not acceptable to raid communities simply because of suspicions that undocumented people live there. That terrorizes people that do and do not have documentation and it’s unnecessary…” said Jeremy Sher, a protestor.

Federal Officials say these raids are target those who have been previously been issued final deportation orders but remain in the country.

Local ICE agents in the Rochester area sent out this statement:

“As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed. However, all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.”-ICE officals