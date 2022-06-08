ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Department of Labor has awarded Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) $1.5 million in funding to help house and support homeless veterans.

The funding will come split into three $500,000 awards given annually, as part of the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program.

Rochester-based VOC will use the funding to help provide job training and placement for all homeless veterans in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Orleans, and Genesee county.

“Credit goes to our veterans who strive each and every day to move beyond their personal barriers to

achieve success and to our Employment Program team,” Executive Director of VOC Laura Stradley stated in a press release. “We look forward to serving hundreds of veterans in need over the next three years.”

New York State has the 3rd highest rate of veteran homelessness, highest number of homeless people both with and without children, and the 2nd highest rate for chronic homelessness, according to the 2021 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.

Employers seeking to hire veterans or veterans looking for employment and

training services can contact Nena Siverd at (585) 546-1081 or Nena.Siverd@vocroc.org.