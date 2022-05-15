ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers from the R.P.D. reported a 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Adams Street near Van Auker Street in Rochester.

Investigators said the teen was on foot when a car drove past him and fired multiple gunshots at him.

“Subsequent to being shot, the male then walked to Adams Street and arranged for 911 to be called,” officers from the R.P.D. said.

An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.