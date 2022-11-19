ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — All this snow dumped in Buffalo has pushed snowplow companies here in Rochester and beyond to deploy much of their resources to the Buffalo region and assist in clearing the roads and properties for people.

Plowz and Mowz have about 60 snowplows working around the clock in the Erie County and Buffalo area, ten of which came from their Rochester office. But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.

With over six feet of snow in some places, Plowz and Mowz Co-Founder Wills Mahoney and his team were forced to pause plowing services Friday night over safety concerns.

“Once it became dark out things became challenging and the snow really started coming down,” Mahoney said. “We had multiple trucks that got stuck and we made the decision this storm isn’t getting any better tonight. Let’s bring our partners back to the hotel.”

Some of the companies’ plows came from as far as Nashville. And have had to work long shifts to keep up with snowfall driving call volumes up.

“Our operations team has been working 24/7 right now. We’ve got all hands-on deck managing the logistics of things etc.,” Mahoney continued. “From our snowplow professionals, people have been working around the clock.”

Along their routes, drivers with Plowz and Mowz came across many homes with their cars completely buried and difficulty finding where certain roads and properties were.

“Especially in the Orchard Park area it’s pretty significant,” Mahoney added. “I mean public roads are closed right now which is preventing us from getting to people’s driveways at this point. So, it’s a very challenging time right now.”

Mahoney anticipates he’ll need to keep his team out there next week to keep up with local demand. Which can create a backlog in plow requests, so they urge anyone out that way to be patient.

The Thruway remains closed to commercial traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line.