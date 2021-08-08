Rochester shooting occurs on same street as family recreational center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several shootings occurred this weekend in Rochester. One, taking the life of 16 year old Manuel Rivera. Police say it happened on Hague Street near a family gathering.

“A 16 year old needlessly lost his life, we’re always hoping this is the last homicide of the year unfortunately that’s not a reality,” RPD Captain Frank Umbrino said.

Two other men were shot in separate incidents in the city’s west side, both are recovering. One of those shootings happening on Backus Street, around 5:30 p.m. according to police.

On that same street, there’s a recreation center for families and children, also known as the Edgerton R-Center.

News 8 was at the center around the same time Sunday evening and noticed a lot of families with young children. Residents there say they feel helpless.

“It happened right by my place,” Cleo McKinney, a resident on Backus Street for almost six years said.

He says shootings do happen from time to time. But this last one, happening right by his house.

“I hear gunshots to the point where sometimes I just duck, I get behind my couch and I just duck,” McKinney said.

An open data portal from RPD shows the following numbers during the summer months:

June: 55 shootings, 8 of which were homicides

July: 36 shootings, 4 of which were homicides

August: 8 shootings, one a homicide

Back in early July, the VIPER task force of both federal and local officials launched to crackdown on this violence.

The latest data from last week shows in Rochester:

69 firearm arrests were made

142 violent felony arrests made

68 firearms seized from violent gun offenders

41 narcotics related arrests

Police are emphasizing the importance of tips with any of these shootings. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.