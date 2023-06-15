ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fifth graders on the LEGO and robotics team at School No. 17 in Rochester got a chance to teach folks the importance of recycling their lithium batteries Thursday.

The team hosted a battery exchange event, where people could bring in their old batteries for a ticket to play games at the school’s carnival and spring expo. The team’s message to the community — if you don’t recycle your batteries, it could be bad news for our environment and for people.

“If you throw out batteries, they go to a landfill and they can intoxicate the ground, and if you plant something, or you try to put something there, it might get intoxicated and if somebody eats it, they can die,” fifth-grader Emma Villalobos said.