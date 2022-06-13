EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester Union Free School District went into lockout Monday afternoon, district superintendent Jim Haugh stated in a message to families and staff.

The school went into lockout after administrators received notice of a conflict between two parents that had the potential of escalating onto campus, according to Chief of East Rochester Police Department Michael Brandenburg.

The school received notice that one of the parents had possibly brought a weapon to school, and alerted authorities, according to Brandenburg.

The East Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, and New York State Police all responded to the scene, and, upon investigation, determined there was no threat.

“There was no direct threat to staff or students,” Brandenburg said, “Upon thorough investigation, there was no weapon located on the parent involved or in the vehicle.”

Child Protective Services along with FIT conducted an interview with the parent to assess their mental health and create a safety plan for the children.

A family member took the children involved, and the parent has been released from custody, according to officials. The investigation is ongoing.

“We obviously never want to have these situations,” Chief Brandenburg stated. “But in this case, the swift

decision making and the collaboration across multiple community partners was impressive. We will

continue to put the safety of our school children first and err on the side of extreme caution and swift

action.”