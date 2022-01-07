Rochester Regional Health to limit visitation, enact new masking policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced new visitation limitations Friday, along with a new masking policy for those visiting patients.

The new policies go into effect Tuesday.

Under the updated policies, no visitors will be allowed for patients on enhanced isolation precautions for COVID-19, patients in emergency departments, or cancer infusion center patients.

Pediatric patients, patients with certain disabilities, patients with cognitive impairments, and labor and delivery patients will be given specific exceptions.

All other patients may designate two visitors, who will be allowed to visit one at a time for no more than 4 hours daily.

Pediatric patients’ caregivers can designate two visitors as well, though only one will be allowed at a time in the emergency department or during the patient’s hospitalization.

Labor and delivery patients will be allowed two adult support visitors, as well as a certified doula, at the time of delivery. Different rules apply for the period of hospitalization before and after delivery.

In addition to the new visitation guidelines, visitors will have to follow new rules regarding masking.

Starting Tuesday, cloth masks will no longer be allowed. All visitors will be required to wear medical-grade masks. Hospitals will provide medical masks to visitors who do not have them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the full visitation policy update from Rochester Regional Health

No visitation allowed

· Patients on Enhanced Isolation Precautions (for COVID-19)

· Emergency department patients

· Cancer infusion center patients

· Only exceptions: pediatric patients, labor and delivery patients, patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia and patients at the end-of-life (outlined below)

Hospital Visitation Policy

· Patients may designate two visitors throughout the patient’s stay.

· Only one visitor is allowed at a time at the bedside for no more than four hours daily.

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

Pediatrics The patient or family/caregiver may designate two support people Only ONE support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization.

Labor and Delivery (Obstetrics) Prior to admission, in labor and delivery triage, ONE visitor/support person, PLUS a certified doula, are allowed. Patients may have TWO designated adult support people AND a certified doula to be present at the bedside upon admission, throughout labor, delivery and recovery. During postpartum the couplet may also have a certified doula, AND TWO designated adult support people to be present at the bedside.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia

ONE support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization.

An additional visitor may also be with the patient and stay for up to four hours per visit during normal visiting hours once the patient is admitted to a room.

End of life patients

o Patient and/or family/care giver may designate TWO visitors at a time at the bedside Minor age visitors must be accompanied by an adult.

o Clergy visiting at the end of life are not counted as one of the two visitors at the bedside.

o End-of-life determinations are made in coordination with patient, family/legal guardian and treatment team. Visitation for end-of-life situations is not restricted by COVID-19 status or hours. All infection control guidelines and instructions must be followed.

Patients undergoing ambulatory procedures or surgeries One visitor only for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery). The visitor must remained masked at all times and must maintain social distancing and hand hygiene as outlined in this policy. Pediatric patients may have two visitors.

Behavioral Health Inpatients Two visitors during site-specific hours.



Rochester Regional Health Visitor Mask and Check In Policy

Masking

· Cloth masks are not acceptable at this time. Patients and visitors must wear a medical mask upon arrival. The hospital will provide a medical mask to those who need one.

Check In/Out

· Visitors are asked to stop at a screening point upon entry of visitation to have their temperature taken.

· Visitors are asked to stop at a screening point upon completion of the visitation to “check out” with the screener.

Visitation Hours (No change)

o Rochester General Hospital: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 4:00PM – 8:00PM

o Unity Hospital: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 4:00PM – 8:00PM

o Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

o Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

o United Memorial Medical Center: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 3:00PM – 7:00PM

o Behavioral Health Facilities: call specific site for hours