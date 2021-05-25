Rochester reflects on one year since the death of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a moment in history we all will remember: learning the former Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Here in Rochester, and nationwide, a movement picked up momentum. People marched through streets amid the pandemic chanting, “no justice no peace” and “say his name.”

Community Justice Initiative is one of the activist groups that came together more formally after these events.

Activist Tatiana Welch says after Floyd – it was Daniel Prude – and then the 9 year old girl pepper-sprayed by police.

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude says today is another reminder of closure he doesn’t have.



Says he is happy for the Floyd family for getting justice in the death of George Floyd.



Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude says today is another reminder of closure he doesn't have.

Says he is happy for the Floyd family for getting justice in the death of George Floyd.

But in his household, no one can't rest until they get the same.

These events inspired work: writing bills, and grabbing attention of the city through more protests.

One of those bills is Daniel’s Law – a legislation that would establish state and regional mental health response councils specifically for mental health emergency calls, like the one of Daniel Prude.

“They want people in power to listen to them, want funds to be reallocated, you know we use the word defunding, when we say that we mean reallocation to better services including mental health, the FIT team, redoing the PIC team a little flaws there,” said Welch.

Welch says they’ve been trying to hold shorter protests to avoid infiltration. She says a year ago when riots broke out – it was a false representation of their activist group – and has not been encouraged since.