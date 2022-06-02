ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking to grow your garden? This Sunday, June 5 is your last chance to get flowers from local vendors at the public market!

Instead of their usual mixed bag of fresh produce, delicious food, and interesting wares, Flower City Days at the Market transform every vendor spot into a planters’ paradise, with deals on herbs, both perennial and annual plants, and a variety of garden accessories.

The event happens from May to June, and runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flower City Days also feature a “Give and Take” plant container program for garden enthusiasts to drop off (or pick up) pots, flats, and other plant receptacles.

To help you make the best decisions for your flora, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will be sending “Master Gardeners” to give expert advice to shoppers.

While this may be the last plant-oriented event, the Rochester Public Market holds a variety of special days throughout the warmer months, which can be found on their website.