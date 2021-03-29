Rochester police make arrest in Lake Avenue murder case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead and another with serious injuries back in June of 2020.

Investigators say Treyquan Davis, 24, was on parole for a 2012 murder when he shot Jorge Luis Bonilla and another man in a Lake Avenue parking lot on June 8. Bonilla died from his injuries.

On Monday, Davis was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon for the June shooting.

Police say Davis was arrested on December 2 for DWI after a car chase involving New York State Police. He has been in custody since that time.

Police say Davis was 15 years old when he shot Alexander Marquez to death on Bauer Street in January of 2012. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 40 months in a juvenile detention facility, followed by 10 years parole. Davis was paroled on July 11, 2019.