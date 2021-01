ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Tuesday it is launching an oversight investigation into the Rochester Police Department’s response to gatherings and protests in the city after the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude.

The first oversight hearing with RPD Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is scheduled for February 11.

Watch the Rochester Police Accountability Board’s Tuesday meeting:

