Rochester non-profit brought a vaccine clinic right to people’s backyards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to grow in the Finger Lakes Region as Coronavirus finds people more vulnerable to its symptoms a local non-profit is taking a unique approach to distributing vaccines right in people’s backyards.

A clinic at Vineyard Farms is offering vaccines to anyone who shows up.

We heard from doctors of local hospitals that they’ve resorted to building new temporary care units or treating certain patients in hallways due to high admissions and low staffing numbers.

Not surprising when you consider out of the 20 zip codes in Monroe County with the lowest vaccine rates, 14 are in Rochester. So, members of the Vineyard Farms non-profit have made vaccine access easier than ever.

For Inez McFadden, receiving a booster shot became a top priority for her. Since she’s in her seventies and the holidays are coming up. So, she wasn’t about to miss time with family.

“I recommend everybody go get vaccinated, get their booster,” McFadden said. “It’s not about you, it’s about your circle and you want to protect your circle as well.”

Local pharmacists partnered with Vineyard Farms, providing all three types of Coronavirus vaccines free of charge. Being at the Vineyard Farms property off Sanders St. people can easily walk to their appointments or receive free rides offered by volunteers.

“Every time we extend ourselves in the community, especially for people who are hesitant in being vaccinated, it’s critical to catch up with the variants now raging,” Sister Marsha Allen, who organized the clinic said.

“Being people of color and on the lower side of the pay scale this is the place to go,” McFadden added. “For all of us to get our vaccinations. In an area where maybe you can walk.”

Vineyard Farms believes vaccines provided in this setting can prevent future outbreaks in their zip code where less than 50% of people are fully vaccinated. And with Covid-19 hospitalizations up to 500 compared to 338 a month ago in the Finger Lakes Region, people like Juan Ortiz felt he had to protect himself and not miss work.

“What would happen is we would be in the streets,” Ortiz believes. “If I miss work then there’s no money coming in.”

Sister Marsha Allen will continue this vaccine clinic at the Vineyard Farm on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and into January. They’re also providing local senior citizens in any Rochester ZIP Code free rides to the clinic after they drop off boxes of food that were donated to go to those same families.

This vaccine clinic is also not limited to those who live in the 14605-zip. Anyone going through hard times is welcome to come, where you can also receive boxes of food and donated PPE kits.