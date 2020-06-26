Rochester Museum and Science Center works to reopen for this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Museum and Science Center will reopen to the general public this weekend. There will be noticeable changes, as they have placed social distancing measures, requiring visitors to use a mask and have reduced capacity in efforts to keep everyone safe.

“You can expect to see a longer spacing if you’re waiting in line. If you haven’t purchased an online ticket, there’s a plexi shield at the ticket desk and all the volunteers will be wearing masks,” said Hillary Olson, President and CEO of RMSC.

Over at the Strasenburgh Planetarium, capacity has also been reduced to practice that social distancing.

“We’re only going to allow 26 people at a time in the planetarium that’s less than 25%. We are really starting slow and making sure that we can do everything safely before we raise that up to 25% which is the state regulation,” said Olson.

RMSC is also closing certain interaction exhibits which include;

Exhibits on our Mezzanine level, including the ball pit, big blue blocks, and KEVA blocks.

The Dig Pit in Expedition Earth.

Any climbing structures, including those in our Adventure Zone exhibition.

Multi-surface play experiences that use bricks, tiles, dress-up costumes, stuffed animals, or other shared items.

Any exhibit that utilizes fans, sand, or non-brominated water.

Immersive exhibit experiences that involve confined spaces, such as Harriet Jacobs’ attic and Joseph Bloss’s woodshed exhibits in our Flight to Freedom exhibition.

The museum is also temporarily closing the Cafe´ at the RMSC. Please note that the seating area will be available for those who choose to bring their own food, but table seating will be limited and spaced 6 feet apart.

For more on the guidelines click here