ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dallas Williams-Smothers, 20, was sentenced Wednesday for his actions during the Black Lives Matters protests in fall 2020, according to officials.

The 20-year-old was arrested at a protest for the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 1st degree and misdemeanor Rioting in the 2nd degree.

The fall protests occurred over released footage showing the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude at the hands of the Rochester Police Department.

Williams-Smothers was sentenced today to five years of probation, according to a representative from Monroe County.