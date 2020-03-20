Rochester Lilac Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lilac Festival has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rochester.

The festival organizers announced it in a Facebook post on Friday.

As of today, we are being advised by the Monroe County Health Department that we will be unable to hold the 2020 Rochester Lilac Festival during the originally planned timeframe of May 8th -17th. As you can imagine, this is painful for all of us. However, we are hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to reschedule.

As time progresses, and more information is known, we’ll be letting you, our valued Festival participants and attendees know if, and when we plan to reschedule the Festival.

Hang in there and stay healthy.

— Your Rochester Lilac Festival Team

