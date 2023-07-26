ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids in Rochester were exposed to the world of science Wednesday.

Crown Castle is hosting their STEM Inspiration Days to peak kids’ interest in science and technology. Among the activities Wednesday, flipping arrows and water bending, which shows students how light changes direction as it passes through different media.

Organizers tell us they hope this shows the kids how the world really works, and perhaps even helps them envision a future career.

“This is definitely to generate interest in and spark their curiosity —that natural curiosity that children have. And as they grow up and mature and the sciences and technology, engineering and math, they can start to imagine what their careers might look like in these spaces,” said Jose DeJesus with Crown Castle.

Crown Castle is a shared infrastructure company that provides fiber optic cables and the wireless cell sites for the major cell phone carriers.