Rochester grandma raising money for baby granddaughter awaiting lung transplant: ‘This is her chance at life’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester grandmother is asking the community for help as her 13-month-old granddaughter awaits life-saving surgery.

Lynn Watson’s son Alex and his wife Abigail are high school sweethearts. They’ve been together since they were 15 and 16 years old.

“They got married right before my son left for the Air Force and I went down to visit them in July 2019 and found out the great news that we were gonna have a baby,” Watson said. “She’s a chunky little thing, she’s beautiful, she’s got fiery red hair, we love her to pieces,” she said of her granddaughter, Wednesday.

Baby Wednesday was born prematurely in December 2019 at only 24 weeks. Her lungs were severely underdeveloped and doctors in North Carolina thought they would mature over time. They didn’t, and in August the couple brought Wednesday to Golisano Children’s Hospital. In November, results from testing showed Wednesday has a rare gene mutation called Filamin A.

“What that does is prevents her lungs from ever developing, they’re never gonna get any better and the only cure for her is a double lung transplant,” Watson said.

There are only a handful of case studies on the condition, a majority of them coming from Texas Children’s Hospital. So that’s where the couple took their daughter.

“My daughter-in-law had to leave her job so she packed up everything she could got everything into her car and started driving to Texas. My son flew in from North Carolina and got on a plane with Wednesday and they went.”

Wednesday is going through a final evaluation then she’ll go on the lung transplant list. Meanwhile, expenses are piling up. Last weekend, Watson started a GoFundMe.

“It’s not just the transplant, it’s long term care. She will always be on anti-rejection meds, there’s gonna be all kinds of medical expenses and things I don’t think we even know about yet because it happened so quickly.”

Watson has only met her granddaughter once due to COVID-19 but said she wants the chance to love and know her long after the pandemic is over.

“She’s my first grandchild, it is overwhelming. It’s scary but this is her chance at life and it’s gonna be good and we know it’s gonna be okay.”

So far, she’s raised more than $6,800 and hopes to raise a lot more.