ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some friendly new faces are joining the Rochester General and Unity Hospital teams, but they might not look exactly how you’d expect.

“Moxi” is a robot that works to deliver essential supplies across different hospital units. There are now eight of these robots across RGH and Unity, equipped with secure drawers and mechanical arms to hit buttons and ride elevators.

Hospital leaders say “Moxi” will save staff hundreds of hours walking around the building, getting them back to what’s most important…

“I really think that it will allow our clinical staff to get back to the bedside,” said VP and Chief Nursing Care Officer Shannon Bentham. “There’s often times that our clinical staff is pulled away for a non clinical related tasks, but at the end of the day they are doing everything that they can to provide the quickest, safest care for their patients.”

Moxie spent weeks being trained on the layout of each building, and will continue to gather information the more it is used. Leaders emphasize the robots are not intended to replace current team members, rather, they are there to lend a helping hand with tasks behind the scenes.