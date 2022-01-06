Rochester General Hospital diverting patients until 8 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital is on diversion Thursday night until 8 p.m. This diversion only affects RGH.

According to the New York State Department of Health, “A diversion request does not mean the hospital ED is closed, but usually means the current emergency patient load exceeds the Emergency Department’s ability to treat additional patients promptly.”

Hospitals alert the state when they want to make a diversion, and the state alerts emergency medical services to bring patients elsewhere for a set period of time.

