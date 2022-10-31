ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent studies delve into the effectiveness of telehealth, after it became a prominent resource during the onset of the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Hasselberg with the University of Rochester Medical Center said that a major shift to telemedicine happened overnight. When the pandemic hit, they went from hundreds of patients utilizing the service, to hundreds of thousands.

After the first surge of COVID-19, it was time to take a look at the effectiveness. Dr. Michael Hasselberg with URMC, co-authored the study.

The study examined patients at URMC, between July 2020 and December 2020, then again between January 2021 to June 2021. They compared it to pre-pandemic data from July to December of 2019.

They encompassed a variety of demographics, outcomes, provider use, and more.

“Was this working, was it helpful for our patients? Was it more costly to do it this way?” said Hasselberg. “We essentially looked at patients that received care from us via telephonically or video consult, and we compared those patients that didn’t receive care via telephonic and video [in-person traditional care],” he said.

They found common critiques to actually be, ‘myths’.

Their findings:

Telehealth didn’t reduce access for those most vulnerable

Providers didn’t take advantage of visits, as they have the same reimbursement rate as traditional services, they didn’t order excessive amounts of additional testing to make up for limitations of virtual visits

Telemedicine was effective for providing care

When it comes to accessibility, Hasselberg said they found feedback from patients to be positive.

“In those rural areas where transportation is very limited, this was a medium that could overcome those barriers and receive the care,” he said. “New York has invested over the years quite heavily in broadband access.”

Cole Nardi, Director of Telehealth with Rochester Regional Health said they have similar feedback, with over 90% percent of patients saying services have been sufficient, and over 95% saying they’d use it again.

“We partnered with a company called TytoCare to do at home peripherals, in which a patient can use this device to be able to attach a digital stethoscope to allow provider to hear the heart and lungs in a video visit,” said Nardi.

But, Nardi said there will always be the challenge of digital divide.

They’re working to remove barriers when it comes to having devices and internet access. Just this past month, they’ve started implementing the digital devices into emergency housing shelters in our region.

URMC is one of the first organizations in the country to essentially publish a study around the quality and potential cost-savings telemedicine could have, compared to in-person. They’ve since been featured in high profile journal, New England Journal of Medicine.