Rochester City School District: All students have bus routes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District says significant progress has been made in the weeks since a bus driver shortage had a significant impact on students returning for the 2021-2022 year.

Superintendent Lesli Myers Small said all students in the district had a bus route Wednesday. She said though all students were covered, any bus drivers calling off work could lead to delays once again.

The superintendent said the district was working to hire more drivers, but having a hard time finding qualified applicants.

“We’ve had many individuals share with us they ae interested,” she said, “but there’s special licensing they need to have, so our HR department is going through those applications to see who actually is eligible to fill the role.”

RGRTA continues to offer adjusted routes for students in several schools.