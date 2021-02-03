Rochester-based organization helping low-income families with taxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic has brought on a season of unexpected challenges when it comes to our health, work life and family life. Adding on tax season may be too much for some to handle on top of it all.

One Rochester-based organization called CASH is offering free help for low-income families with tax filing. It’s a service they’ve been providing even before the pandemic, but find especially important this year: Lacie White, program specialist and outreach coordinator says families are feeling the pressure of a pressing April 15 deadline, in a time where the pandemic has exacerbated a lot stress.

White urges the public to be very selective about the tax preparers they go to for help – as there can be dangers.

“So many things going on with people especially with COVID, lot of people getting scammed with different tax preparers,” she said. And she is no stranger to it – she’s been with CASH before the pandemic, and says education on these things is important when it comes to filing taxes. With CASH, all preparers and volunteers go through what White calls a “rigorous” certified training process.

“If you are making under $56,000, a family in Monroe County, you would most likely be eligible for free tax preparation,” she said.

Regardless of anyone’s situation – they can complete taxes at their own pace, without leaving their home, with services provided by CASH. White says they’re not leaving anyone behind – the company caters to different languages, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing community.

White says there’s no telling if that April 15 deadline will be extended like it was last year, due to COVID-19. But her advice stays the same – get on it early. Tax preparers usually take 3-5 days to review the files before contacting you again with any concerns or questions.

“We’ll contact you via phone or email, let you know whats going on what we need if anything else, and gives you a chance to double check info,” she said. “I would encourage people to get online today we are ready to go – the sooner the better, some things you need to change, you may find some things are missing…the faster we do the return the faster the refund.”

For now, services are offered remotely to keep everyone safe – they would normally operate out of the Bausch & Lomb Library in Rochester.