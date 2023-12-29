ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man wanted for arson and murder in connection to a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in Rochester was arrested Friday in Holmes County, Florida.

Savannah Streber died in a fire on Yates Street in the city on February 28, 2004. Police ruled the fire an arson.

Timothy Kuhn was arrested at his home by members of the Holmes County Sheriffs Office, US Marshals Caribbean Task Force, and detectives from Rochester Police Department.

In 2020, investigators told News 8 they had one person of interest for 16 years, but not enough evidence for an arrest.

“I think it might’ve been just something that for whatever reason they wanted to scare somebody or maybe didn’t realize who was home or maybe there was some kind of an issue that night where they wanted to send some kind of a message,” Sergeant David Joseph said in February, 2020.

Kuhn will be extradited to New York at a later date.