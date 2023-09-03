ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members part of the grass-roots organization “Roc Unite” held a rally in the city Sunday.

The group is calling for change to current bail reform and raise-the-age laws.

They were standing in front of Assemblymember Demond Meeks’ office, saying more amendments need to be implemented.

Specifically, the group is asking for additional temporary clerical judges to alleviate family courts, more resources for juveniles and more.

“One of the things that we’re looking for when it comes to bail reform is adding a dangerousness standard,” Roc Unite Leader Marcus Williams said. “That’s something that’s really seriously needed in NYS. We see people continuing to have a record, a litany of offenses and they are not being held they are just being given more appearance tickets.”

Earlier this year, as part of the 2024 budget, Governor Kathy Hochul added some additional amendments to bail reform, including replacing the ‘least restrictive condition’ standard, but did not go as far as adding dangerousness.

Other ideas the group presented included adding retention bonuses and other incentives to attract more law enforcement.