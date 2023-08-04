ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s now day two of nurses at Rochester General Hospital taking to the picket line after union negotiations fell through at the facility. What they are asking for is better pay and adequate staffing. It’s something nurses say is lacking and creating safety hazards for both staff and patients.

Shari McDonald is the Chief Nursing Officer at RGH. Due to a shortage of nurses across the area, she said all within Rochester Regional are using ‘agency nurses’ to help fill the ranks.

“Because we’ve had to use agency nurses, we’ve reduced our vacancies significantly, which makes for safer staffing,” she said.

But tell that to those out picketing in front of the hospital. Those there told News 8 they can sometimes see a three-patient to one-nurse ratio, stressing the system.

“We are technically supposed to be one-to-one… but because of lack of staffing, most days we are doubling or there are other people who have three patients,” said nurse Shainjani Dogra.

Nurse Phoebe Sheehan said Rochester General has been refusing to work with nurses to make improvements.

“The nurses union and RGH have been fighting for safe staffing for 10 months at the negotiations table,” she said.

Another reason for the strike: pay. RGH says they’ve made an effort during negotiations – adding, they believe nothing has warranted this picket. They also say over the last two years – each nurse has received a 19% raise. But nurses rallying said that’s not true.

McDonald said this strike is adding up. “…the money that it’s costing for this strike, I’d much rather put into those nurses – into their wages and into their proposals,” she said.

McDonald said she was pleased some nurses chose to work and not strike. All things considered she said inside the hospital things have been going “very well”.

She also said they are working with nurses to improve conditions.

“That’s why we’re focused on recruiting and retaining the nurses we have,” she said adding the agency nurses they have to employ aren’t sustainable for the long-term.

The hope is after the strike, nurses come back to the bargaining table and re-negotiate. Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are expected to be on strike through tomorrow.