ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas and Electric issued a warning Wednesday about a potential scam targeting hearing-impaired customers.

According to RG&E, a number listed on utility bills and the company website to help customers with hearing impairments was used by a scammer. That number, 1-800-962-3293, has been discontinued and removed from bills and other documents.

Customers are urged to call 711 instead to utilize the New York Relay Service.