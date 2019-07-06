Residents take a stand during an anti-violence rally

An urban violence rally held Saturday brought community leaders and residents together to take a stand against gun violence.

Sponsored by the Reentry and Community Development Center, residents called for a change in response to the recent gun violence throughout the city. They shared experiences of gun violence, talked about solutions, and planned strategies going forward.

The message of anti gun-violence clearly stated on handmade signs.

“The community is just fed up, we think that enough is enough. Every since 1985 there has been at least 29 homicides every year and it’s mostly black people that are losing their lives,” said Miquel Powell, Founder of the Reentry and Community Development Center.

At the rally, information was handed out on how to address gun violence in the home. Multiple community leaders also talked to the crowd to share their experiences.

“It’ll keep on happening if don’t no body stand up. Sooner or later the community have to say, we’re not waiting on politicians, we’re not waiting on pastors. We want it to stop ourselves and we’re gonna do what’s necessary to stop it,” said Powell.

The reentry and community development center hopes to partner with other community groups and hold more event in the community.

These are the numbers for this year alone from the Rochester Police Department; 80 incidents involving gun violence, 10 of those have been fatal. Some of these have involved multiple victims and in total 87 people have been involved in an act of gun violence.