WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Congressman Tom Reed has been replaced as GOP co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus. This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct against Reed, who has since announced he will not run for re-election.

The Problem Solvers Caucus tweeted Wednesday that Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick will take Reed’s place.

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) was elected the new Co-Chair of the bipartisan, 58-member-strong Problem Solvers Caucus. Tom Reed (R-NY) will remain an active member of PSC & be part of a multi-month transition, helping ensure the Caucus continues its mission of bipartisan governing. — Problem Solvers Caucus (@ProbSolveCaucus) April 7, 2021

Reed will remain an active member of Problems Solvers Caucus.