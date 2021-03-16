Reopening schools: Private and public schools face different challenges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A year ago today schools closed their doors to students for the first time ever – and COVID-19 cases hit our community for the long haul.

Not long after that, districts began discussing plans for the fall – asking questions like: how can we open again safely? How long will all of this last?

Principal of McQuaid Jesuit Adam Baber says there’s been a lot of reflecting on the pandemic’s early moments. So much was unknown.

“It’s amazing it’s been a year, at times it feels much longer,” he said.

A lot of staff, have also been reflecting on how the school handled reopening.

McQuaid, a private all-boys school, has been running 5- days a week in-person, with a fully remote option. There’s been very minimal COVID transmission if any.

Baber credits cooperation from students and staff, and a successful planning process.

“The plan we submitted had to account for the spacing, the mask wearing, health screening students and staff do every morning,” he said.

Other districts in the area, like Gananda, are eyeing their model. But because Gananda is a public district – there are barriers for them that McQuaid doesn’t face.

Transportation being one of them. Students at McQuaid share bus lines with public schools. But public schools like Gananda, aren’t sure how their own students could fit on the bus with a full reopening.

“We are running buses that would hold about 60 students, we are running them with about 22 students to get kids in, that’s having a major impact on our ability to run school,” said Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy. He says regulations would need to change in order for more kids to fit.

Van Scoy says the 6 foot distancing rule is another barrier they’re facing in terms of spacing. But that hasn’t been a problem for McQuaid – the school is able to follow 6-feet distancing in both the hallways and classrooms, because of their large space and smaller student body.

Van Scoy says once state and county guidance can allow 3 feet of distancing – it will open up a lot more room. The CDC has supported this measure nationally.

In the meantime – districts and county leaders are meeting regularly to discuss reopening further – and learning from each other. While public schools might face challenges different to private schools, Baber with McQuaid says he is just happy to share his knowledge and show other districts: it is possible.

“A couple local school principals reached out to me to get a sense of how things work, wanting to open, I’ve also been contacted by other Jesuit schools in Northeast interested in reopening more,” he said.