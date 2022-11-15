ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020.

But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees.

Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in the office, 40 hours a week and remote work is no longer allowed.

While this may be normal for some employers, it’s a tale of the past for others – who have embraced the ability to work from home.

Dave Seeley, executive director for Rochester Works said there is a slight shift back-to-office as the pandemic winds down. But, working from home is still a popular scenario.

“Roughly half the people now are working remotely from home, in some form,” said Seeley.

He said many job-seekers are at least inquiring about it.

“We encourage employers, if they have a remote work policy – when they’re hiring, or putting job postings out – to include that,” said Seeley.

For a position like his (prepping employees in the local workforce) Seeley has an option to work remote for 3 days a week. He said it’s suitable for their company, but certainly not everyones.

“For instance, in manufacturing, you’re not seeing remote work for obvious reasons,” he said.

Lindsay Mccutchen, CEO with CareerStart in Rochester says the working-from-home model is stabilizing. Industries like banking, sales and telehealth are among those benefitting the most.

“I think it’s becoming less of a trend and more of a staple in today’s workforce,” she said. “People who spent an hour, 45 minutes traveling to work…they have 2 hours back in their day.”

But it’s not a one-size-fits all for every employer – and some express disadvantages.

“Lack of purpose or detachment from work, they feel detached from their coworkers,” McCutchen said.

She said the most important thing for employers to know, is great companies are built on great people.

So when making a decision regarding remote-work being an option, consider the talent you could be missing out on. It might be best to avoid a hard-nose approach.

Seeley said a lot of the jobs in demand right now require employees who need to physically be at work; like positions in manufacturing, and clean energy.