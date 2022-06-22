ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Next week, for almost a week, the Rochester Red Wings will have someone walking continuously on a treadmill in the name of mental health awareness and fundraising.

In conjunction with Wegmans, the Red Wings is putting on an Intentional Walk and fundraising from 9 a.m. on Tuesday June 28, until the final out of the Sunday, July 3 home game.

At any given time during this period, a full- or part-time staff member will be walking or running on a treadmill, with the goal of eclipsing 500 miles.

All money raised during this event will benefit the the Mental Health Association of Rochester and the Rochester chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Both organizations provide a variety of support, outreach, advocacy, and awareness programs for both people struggling with mental health and people in their support networks.

Fans can make remote donations online, via Venmo, or over the phone at (585) 454-1001 during normal business hours. Fans attending games will also be able to donate via cash, credit card, or Venmo at a table near the Intentional Walk.

The Red Wings is owned by Rochester Community Baseball, and has been playing continuously since the 19th century.

“At Rochester Community Baseball, community is our middle name and we are always striving to be more than just a baseball team,” Red Wing General Manager Dan Mason said. “We know that a lot of people in town are struggling with their mental health and need help. We felt this would be a great way to highlight the amazing work that NAMI and MHA are doing to serve our community while simultaneously raising much needed funds for them and encouraging our fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

That week, the Red Wings also partnered with local fitness studio M/Body to offer some unique wellness activities:

Spin Classes at the ballpark: Free 30-minute sessions during the games on June 28, June 29, and June 30. There will also be a free pre-game ride with Compass Cycle on Tuesday June 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Yoga at the ballpark: For $10, participants can attend a one-hour yoga session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 30. The bar will be open afterwards for refreshments, and proceeds will go to NAMI and MHA.