Treatment from this research might target injuries like the one sustained by RPD Officer Denny Wright

BOSTON, M.A. (WROC) — New research out of Boston Children’s Hospital is fueling hope that some day soon the medical community will figure out a way to repair damage nerves in the central nervous system, which includes the optic nerve.

Dr. Larry Benowitz and his team had already discovered what’s called a growth factor (oncomodulin) needed for regeneration, but this year they announced they discovered a protein (armadillo-repeat protein C10) that can help activate that growth factor.

In other words, they had already discovered an engine for regrowth, but now they might have the right fuel.

“This receptor and the growth factor that binds to it that activates that receptor sends signals into the cell to grow, that’s likely to be taking place in the human system, therefore this work has the potential to accelerate human recovery of neural damage in people,” Benowitz said in an interview with News 8.

News 8 has focused on this type of research ever since Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright lost his eyesight after an attack left an optic nerve severed.

His injury, which led to complete blindness in both yes, is exactly the type of problem treatment that could come from this research might solve, but that treatment likely won’t be limited to the optic nerve.

“There is the potential that this treatment could have wider applicability in the mouse model and eventually in higher animals and hopefully one day in the likes of us,” Benowitz said.

Benowitz, who is in the process of retiring, is hoping those he’s trained will pick up and run with this work.