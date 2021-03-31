Reaction: Local governments can ‘opt-out’ of retail sales for Marijuana

IRONDEQUOIT; VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo signed off on the legalization of marijuana for recreational adult-use in New York State. As News 8 found – leaders in the towns, cities and counties you reside in are figuring out how they’ll be adapting to the major implement.

Dave Seeley – Town Supervisor in Irondequoit is one of them. He says the passing this bill isn’t a shock – but a long time coming.

“It fell to the wayside last year with COVID,” he said.

Now he’s looking towards what it all means for his residents.

For example – the bill says local municipalities can opt-out of retail dispensaries. They can also opt out of letting their businesses get licensed to sell. They can’t however, opt-out of adult-use legalization.

Seeley says it’s no question for him: The Town of Irondequoit will not be opting out. He says it seems pointless to let local governments decide: if residents want to smoke they’re going to smoke, and they can simply go to the next town

“Residents are transient. They’re going to pursue if they want to, if its in the nearby area… On the revenue side I’m glad some towns can benefit if it is in their municipality from some of the revenue,” said Seeley.

On the other hand, other municipalities say they’re going to need more time before making a decision.

That includes Jack Marren – Supervisor for Town of Victor. He says he’s going to focus on more community input, education and preparation for now before making a decision.

One topic of his concern – how law enforcement will be handling those driving impaired.

“A lot is unknown right now unfortunately…we have breathalyzers, I think its gonna be saliva testing possibly,” he said. There is currently no valid, up-to-date technology to tell the amount of THC in someone’s body. Marren says law enforcement mainly tell someone has been smoking by the smell, interaction and red eyes.

Both Marren and Seeley say while the bill is for adult-use only – there’s also the concerns that need to be sorted out regarding children and teens. For example – planning must be done to figure out the best locations for selling where youth won’t be close-by.

“Are our children protected like they are now, you know we have liquor stores,” said Marren, comparing the situation to alcohol sale and liquor stores.

The two say education is another main focus – that means mental health resources to address the risk of addiction, health factors and dangers of driving while impaired.

Both agree there’s a lot of opinions and reactions to all of this out there. And all sides must be heard in any decisions moving forward.

Marren is also the head of the New York State Association of Counties. He says from a county perspective – the 1% allocation of sales tax going towards counties will not be enough – he would’ve like to see a 2% split instead.

“Counties have all the expenses to us its just not fair,” said Marren. He added counties will be spending most of that 1% on resources related to Marijuana use, like DWI coordination and support, substance abuse and mental health support, etc.

Counties, cities and towns have 9 months to make a decision to opt-out or not.