ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is leaving the district.

According to a note sent to RCSD staff by Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott, Myers-Small and the board were working on a separation agreement when the news was “prematurely shared.”

“ I want to assure you that a seamless transition is one of our top priorities, as we are preparing to open schools in just over a month,” Elliott wrote.

Elliott said she would share more information with staff as it becomes available.

Dr. Myers-Small joined the RCSD in May of 2020, shepherding the district through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the superintendent of the Brockport Central School District and the New York State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation.

She was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.

Dr. Myers-Small faced a number of challenges beyond the pandemic in her time with the RCSD. The district lost over $128 million in state funding in August, 2020, as the district dealt with a “worst-case scenario” $199 million budget deficit. Bus driver resignations caused issues for hundreds of students in 2021. The Rochester Teachers Association passed a ‘no confidence’ resolution in November amid a rise in violence within the district. A harassment complaint against Dr. Myers-Small was investigated last year.

