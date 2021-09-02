RCSD: 70 bus drivers needed for the start of a new school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District officials say 70 bus drivers are needed, with less than a week away to the start of a new year.

The district released a statement Thursday saying the driver shortage impacts more than 30,000 students who use their transportation:

“The Rochester City School District is experiencing a significant shortage of bus drivers with our providers, First Student and Monroe Transportation. As a result, there are not enough drivers to transport our students to and from school. Presently, there are 70 drivers needed to fulfill all RCSD routes. In an effort to mitigate this issue, the District changed start and dismissal times at many of our elementary schools. Because of the continued resignation of drivers, this has been an ever-changing issue and we are at a critical point with the first day of school rapidly approaching. The District leadership team has been working tirelessly to reach a solution that will ensure high quality education for all of our scholars.

At this juncture, all options are being considered with the understanding that this shortage may continue to impact transporting our students. We are meeting with various stakeholder groups today to share these options and will share the determination as soon as possible.

The Rochester City School District transports 31,000 students in public, private and parochial, charter, urban/suburban, and outside special education agencies in more than 110 different locations. The bus driver shortage is a national crisis, which is specifically affecting our community.“

One school board member calls it a crisis. Beatriz Lebron went live on her personal Facebook page to address concerns, and warn parents.

“Before you all hear it from a robocall I want to make sure you know, if you are a parent in this district relying on transportation, there are going to be issues with transportation and it is going to be more than even Sept. 13,” said LeBron.

“The way they’re going to spin it, I’ll spin it for you now, is that if you have the ability to transport your student, transport your student. That way they can assess who has a need and how they can accommodate,” she said.