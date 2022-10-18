ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing Chili teen Brittanee Drexel in 2009 is scheduled to appear in a South Carolina courtroom Wednesday.

Drexel’s body was found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, South Carolina, in May of 2022. At the time, the court solicitor for Horry and Georgetown Counties said Moody may choose to plead guilty, considering the evidence against him.

“That could be one thing they’re looking at: ‘I want to get this over,'” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said back in May. “Or it could be that ‘I’m going to let it die down a little bit, and then I’ll ask for bond.'”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Moody confessed to the crime and led investigators to Drexel’s body.

Drexel was last seen on the evening of April 25, 2009, leaving the Blue Water Resort in Myrtle Beach. Her family and friends spent 13 years searching for her before Moody was arrested and charged.

Moody, a registered sex offender, was issued a traffic ticket near Myrtle Beach on April 26, 2009. Moody would later claim he was out of town at this time. The ticket was used to prove otherwise.

He was initially considered a person of interest in 2011.