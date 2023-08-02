ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County weighed in Wednesday on Motel 6 in Gates and the families that they have been moving out, citing poor sanitation. A county legislator called for accountability and funding to help the tenants now being relocated.

Speaking exclusively with News 8, the owner of Motel 6 said she felt caught between trying to help these people and following the county’s instructions, saying the claims of poor sanitation don’t add up. She also said many of those 50 or so families were let go — their next stop or shelter uncertain.

Monroe County called this misinformation. The deputy county executive said Motel 6 was one spot they were using for emergency shelter, but they were forced to terminate the placements for two reasons: violating sanitation code, and Motel 6 saying they no longer wanted these folks there.

The county said Motel 6 even threw some belongings from residents out. The county said when the sanitation conditions got worse, they told Motel 6 they would not allow those folks to remain there.

The DHS commissioner said after the families left, support was provided and they did get alternative placements. They claim no family was caught off-guard.

“To date, as I confirmed, every individual that was at Motel 6 placed there by DHS, received an alternative placement arrangement,” Thalia Wright said. “As I said, “We had upwards of over 50 families at Motel 6. We’re down to 11. This all occurred in less than a week. So outside of some of the individual stories that we’re seeing that there may have been a lapse in time, where they had to leave Motel 6 due to check out at 11 and our team was working diligently to get them placements. That’s the only way I can see there was a delay in families not receiving the services they need”

Meanwhile, Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart said this whole thing has exposed a number of questions that need answering. She’s calling for greater transparency in all this and future placements of families in emergency shelters.

Barnhart held a rally with some of those families and the owner of Motel 6 Wednesday.

“We need to know how many contracts we have, and with whom,” Barnhart said. “We need to know the conditions of those places. We need the inspection reports of those places. What are some of the problems with those places? We have to do a better job of monitoring this situation and holding the executive branch accountable.”

The county did say should Motel 6 get things up to code and want to re-enter into an agreement, they will consider Motel 6 as a partner. The owner told News 8 those claims of unsanitary conditions just were not true and the county has not been communicating with her.