NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge.

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. The FBI Buffalo Field Office termed the incident an explosion.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, USA and Niagara Falls, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge are all closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation.

Travel is expected to be high Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “State agencies are on site and ready to assist.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates