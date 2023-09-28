ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Webster Police have identified the man killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash between a car and a Wayne Central school bus.

Those onboard the bus made it to safety, including 22 students and three staff members during a field trip.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, 73-year-old William Fierstein of Webster, died on scene after failing to stop at the intersection of State Route 250 and Lake Road.

The superintendent of Wayne Central Schools, Joe Siracuse, says it was quick thinking to credit for the bus driver and students who evacuated in minutes.

“Nobody grabbed bookbags, or phones, or things like that. They all just worked to get off the bus. We had a couple of kids at the back of the bus immediately open the back door. They helped kids out and helped move adults out. The adults moved the kids to safety. The bus was starting to take on some smoke as they were leaving. I think the quick thinking of the students, the bus driver, and the chaperones contributed to as good of an outcome as we had,” said Siracuse.

Webster town supervisor Tom Flaherty says the stretch of Rt. 250 and Lake Road is on the town’s radar, adding they are working with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) on potential changes there in the future. Flaherty says the town has discussed reducing the speed limit in the northern section of Rt. 250.

“The reality is, as we meet with them periodically, this is one of the items that has been on our list. I’m looking for the best guidance from them. ‘What is the best way to fast track that? Is that 500 letters from citizens that live off of there?’ Give me the blueprint, and then give me the chance as the town supervisor to go facilitate and execute and advocate on the behalf of the towns’ citizens,” said Flaherty.

Because Rt. 250 and Lake Road are state and county roads, Flaherty says the timeline in processes like this are out of the town’s control.

Meanwhile, administrators at Wayne Central are offering condolences for the victim’s family, and are working with the students and staff affected. Superintendent Siracuse says required annual bus safety training played a significant role in Wednesday’s incident.

“You never think it’s going to happen, but the kids knew what to do because they’ve been practicing every year for something that you hope never happens,” said Siracuse.

A spokesperson for the NYSDOT released the following statement Thursday:

“Safety is always the top priority for the New York State Department of Transportation and we would review any request from a local official regarding potential safety enhancements. Yesterday’s tragic incident in the Town of Webster remains the subject of a law enforcement investigation and NYSDOT cannot comment further at this time.”