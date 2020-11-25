Protesters gather outside of Gov. Cuomo’s press conference in Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Governor Cuomo addressed the media — as well as handed out turkeys — in Rochester for a Thanksgiving address at Baber AME Church on Meigs Street, a small group of protesters gathered outside the church.

A number of the protesters were not wearing masks, and had signs with a number of different messages. Some of the signs read: “Mandates are not law,” “Tyrant,” “No New Normal, and “Open NY.”

Multiple “thin blue line” flags were also seen.

Half these people here are not wearing masks now that just showed up. pic.twitter.com/X4C2oD33Zg — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 25, 2020

