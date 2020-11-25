Protesters gather outside of Gov. Cuomo’s press conference in Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Governor Cuomo addressed the media — as well as handed out turkeys — in Rochester for a Thanksgiving address at Baber AME Church on Meigs Street, a small group of protesters gathered outside the church.
A number of the protesters were not wearing masks, and had signs with a number of different messages. Some of the signs read: “Mandates are not law,” “Tyrant,” “No New Normal, and “Open NY.”
Multiple “thin blue line” flags were also seen.
