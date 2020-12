FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump has issued 15 pardons, including former Reps. Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins and a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe.

Collins was one of the first Republicans to endorse the President.

He was sentenced earlier this year to 26 months in prison for providing insider trading tips.

The POTUS press secretary provided this blurb in regards to this executive grant of clemency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.