Rochester Police Union says officer is ready to go back to work after surviving shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police officer shot while responding to call Tuesday was at home Wednesday, relaxing with family and ready to get back to work. That’s according to police union representatives.

Members of the Rochester Police Locust Club said the shooting on Hauge Street Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital was a close call.

“Not something any officer is ready for,” said Adam DeVincentis, vice president of the Rochester Police Locust Club. “We’re prepared for and understand it but especially at 8 in the morning first job in the day on a Tuesday.”

DeVincentis said there was nothing different the officer could have done in the situation. He said it’s something the department trains for everyday, and that training helped to get the incident under control quickly and safely.

“It happened yesterday it’s done and we have a good general feeling about it cause it could have been one of those things where for months or years we’re torn,” DeVincentis said.

The shooting took place Tuesday morning on Hague street, where an officer responded to a report of a man with a gun. According to investigators, the officer was shot in the neck area as soon as he excited his car.

“He was the only one in the patrol car,” DeVincentis said, “but his back up officer arrived on scene from my understanding before the first shot was fired so about as close as you could get to on scene together. trying to make a safe approach and then there’s shots fired.”

The suspect has been identified as James Hunter, 54. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history, involving multiple robbery and weapons convictions.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, was treated at the hospital and released that night to his family. He is reportedly in good spirits.

“We’re all going to be there for him do what we can, but he’s ready to work,” DeVincentis said. “He was doing his job and just trying to tell the men and women to be there for each other too, watch your backs be careful everywhere you go. Be there for each other but be there for the community as well.”