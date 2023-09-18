ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police released new information Monday about the three people arrested after a stolen car crashed into the Chili Target.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a stolen vehicle in the Chili Avenue Target parking lot around 1:45 p.m. Friday. They tried to stop the vehicle, but a suspect inside drove around in an attempt to escape. The car then crashed into the front vestibule of the store.

Two men inside the stolen car were arrested. David Pierleoni, 37, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. Jesse Jones, 57, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Investigators said Jones also had five outstanding arrest warrants for petit larceny.

A woman inside the store was also arrested. Police said Sabrina Calabrese, 27, was trying to fraudulently return merchandise. She was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

The crash caused an estimated $46,000 in damage to the store. The Chili Fire Department was called to the scene to evaluate the building’s structural safety. The Target did eventually reopen.